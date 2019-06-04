Police Service Aide goes above and beyond to help visually impaired man

Police Service Aides do everything from help Albuquerque Police Department officers with paperwork to directing traffic, but it was an unexpected call that had one service aide going above and beyond.

Abigail Jaramillo said like most officers she works with, she signed up to do this job to help others. “It was kind of weird to me because I didn’t know why dispatch was asking me about cell phones,” Jaramillo said. But on Sunday, this police service aide took a call she never thought she’d get.

“They messaged me that there was a gentleman mostly blind and couldn’t figure out how to use his phone,” she said.

The man told Jaramillo someone was helping him set up his new phone when they turned off an app called “TalkBack,” which helps visually impaired people. “I don’t know why they told me to shut my speech off when I’m almost totally blind,” the man said. “I know how to tell you how to get there to get it back, I just can’t do it myself.”

He did just that. Once it was all done, it was the time Jaramillo took out of her busy day that the man said he was most grateful for. Time, no one else would give him. “For me, there are officers that do much more significant things, in my opinion, like making arrests or helping others with different situations, but this was one of those small things that we forget about and that’s what we’re here to do,” he said.

Jaramillo has been a police service aide for more than two years. She said she one day wants to become a police officer with APD.