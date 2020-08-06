Police search home of former deputy for stolen property

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former New Mexico deputy was charged for burglaries police say happened years ago when he worked for another law enforcement agency.

A tipster told investigators Christopher McCasland committed a string of burglaries when he was a police officer. That led to a search of his Portales home in July for the stolen goods.

The now-former Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputy, who quit as he was about to be fired, is charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $500. State police lapel video shows officers locating a TV that police said was one of two stolen from an Angel Fire Brewery years ago when McCasland was an Angel Fire Police officer, the same officer investigating that burglary.

State police also confiscated a landscaping tool and a chainsaw in a shed behind McCasland’s home that he’s accused of stealing from a lumber business.

“You see that sticker that he tore off?” an officer is heard asking in the lapel video. “So, there’s no serial number there.”

According to the arrest warrant, a tipster told police she assisted McCasland in committing these burglaries. Police eventually caught up with him at another home and put him in cuffs.

After just a short time at the police station, officers quickly released him.

“On the warrant, it says- the bond says, ‘none’ on that and you were saying it’s a book and release,” McCasland told police.

Court records show that a day after this charge was filed for the alleged burglaries, he was slapped with new charges for stealing a snowmobile from Angel Fire resort back in 2015. The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office said McCasland resigned a day before his arrest.

