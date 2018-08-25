Police search for shooting suspect in southeast Albuquerque

Police continue to search for a shooting suspect in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

APD says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Louisiana SE Saturday morning. 

When they arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police say he was uncooperative at the scene. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

The suspect has not been located. Detectives will follow up with witnesses and the victim as the investigation continues.  

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it is made available. 

