Police search for shooting suspect in southeast Albuquerque

Police continue to search for a shooting suspect in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

APD says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Louisiana SE Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police say he was uncooperative at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect has not been located. Detectives will follow up with witnesses and the victim as the investigation continues.

