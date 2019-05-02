Police search for downtown Albuquerque stabbing suspect

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in downtown Albuquerque. On Thursday, April 11 around 8:35 p.m., police discovered stabbing victim, Eric S. Trujillo who later died from his injuries.

Authorities recovered surveillance video of the incident in the area of Third Street and Gold Ave. Police say the still images from the video highlight an altercation between Trujillo and the unknown suspect.

Anyone who saw the altercation or anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at (505)242-COPS or to contact authorities at (505)843-7867. Leave tips anonymously at P3tips.com