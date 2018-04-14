Police respond to fatal shooting in northwest Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the North Valley.

Just before 2 p.m. Saturday, Albuquerque Police were called to the Landry Quarters near the intersection of Candelaria and 12th Street.

Officers blocked off the business’ parking lot for about three hours and described the situation as a “violent crimes call out.”

According to APD, one man died after he was shot at least once.

On scene, detectives focused on a gray car parked in front of the Laundry Quarters, which appeared to have at least two bullet holes through the front windshield.

Police had one woman in custody.

APD has not said how and if the woman was involved and have yet to release more details about how the shooting at this point.

This brings the total number of homicides in Albuquerque this year to 24.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it is made available.