Police on the hunt for relative of Darian Bashir

Albuquerque police are on the hunt for a relative of Darian Bashir, the man accused of killing a University of New Mexico baseball player.

Ephraim Bashir is listed right now as one of APD’s most wanted. He’s charged with aggravated battery on a household member, accused of shooting at his girlfriend on Saturday at an apartment on Madeira southeast.

Officers say she was shot multiple times and remains in critical condition. Police say he is related to Darian Bashir, who is behind bars accused of shooting Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar.

Darian is also awaiting trial for another shooting in February, also on Madeira. In that case, APD officers were shot at but not hit.

Ephraim Bashir is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867.