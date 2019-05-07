Police: Missing Albuquerque girl found safe

Albuquerque police say a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found.

Tanaya Martinez was last seen at Harrison Middle School on Monday afternoon. She was wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, black pants and unknown color of shoes. She is 5-foot-3, has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Harrison Middle School sent a message to Tanya’s mother saying that the teen missed her 6th-period class. It is unknown if Martinez got on the bus to go home.

Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed Martinez was found and is home safe.