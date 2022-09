ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say they tried to serve a warrant at a home in northeast Albuquerque and instead found a person who had died inside. Officers found the person around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Vienna Dr. near Montgomery.

It’s not clear if the person who had died was the subject of the warrant. Homicide detectives are currently investigating the death. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.