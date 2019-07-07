Police investigating after four people shot outside Albuquerque night club

Albuquerque Police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a popular night club.

Police say they were called out to the Lotus Night Club just after 2:30 Sunday morning in reference to a shooting. When police arrived they say they found four people with gunshot wounds in an adjacent parking lot.

The victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition to be treated for thier wounds.

Police say three people were taken into custody for questioning, but it is unclear if anyone is facing charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.