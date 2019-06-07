Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Albuquerque

Police are trying to uncover how a woman died after officers found a female dead on a sidewalk near Coors and I-40 Thursday afternoon.

Albuquerque Police arrived at the intersection of 57th NW and Dell Oeste Road where Albuquerque Fire Rescue was attending to a deceased woman north of the intersection on the sidewalk. Authorities say AFR advised them the woman was beyond medical assistance and police state there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The woman has yet to be identified. Police say detectives have conducted interviews and the scene has been processed.

Police have yet to identify any persons of interest. This is an active investigation.

