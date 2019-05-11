Police investigate shooting in northeast Albuquerque

Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Saturday morning.

The shooting took place Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Dorothy NE. Authorities say one victim has been transported to University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition.

Albuquerque Police Department says based on the severity of the victim’s injuries, they have issued a full Violent Crimes call out.

No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information is made available.