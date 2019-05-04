Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Albuquerque

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Albuquerque. The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Central and Richmond.

When police arrived on scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to UNM Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

APD is investigating this incident as a homicide. Authorities say there is no suspect information at this time and the victim of the shooting has not yet been identified.

