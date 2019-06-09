Police identify man shot, killed at Albuquerque brewery

Albuquerque police have identified the man shot and killed at a local brewery Saturday night, and now witnesses are describing the terrifying scene.

Police said at least one off-duty federal agent at the Nexus Brewery off Pan American Freeway and Montgomery shot at an armed man, identified by the Albuquerque Police Department on Sunday as 43-year-old Cody Wrathall.

It was around 9 p.m. Saturday when APD said they first got a call from a woman at the brewery saying she was being stalked. Then, police said they got calls about a shooting there.

“Off-duty federal agents saw an individual brandish a firearm inside,” APD Officer Simon Drobik said on Saturday. “They returned fire to stop his action to protect the female. That individual was shot by the federal agency.”

Albuquerque police on Sunday said that man who was shot and killed was Wrathall. They would not say if he was the reported stalker.

It’s still unclear if Wrathall ever fired his weapon before the agent shot him.

One witness told KRQE News 13 she saw the agent take action. “You just look up and someone’s shooting. Like, you didn’t have time to mentally prepare for that,” said Faith Hibbs-Clark who said she was at the brewery when shots rang out. “There was no altercation that we saw. It just happened quickly.”

“You hear kids screaming, people tripping over chairs, people saying, ‘Run! Shooter!'” witness Scott Prisco added. “I thought I was going to die. I thought I could die right now. This is it. This is it. My whole life just flashed in front of my face.”

APD said Wrathall died at the hospital.

The brewery owners said they gave the staff the day off on Sunday to cope with what happened. They said authorities have wrapped up the investigation at the brewery and the business should be back open on Monday.

A search of online court records shows Wrathall has no criminal history in New Mexico.

Nexus Brewery is closed following last night’s shooting here. The owner’s family says they’re grateful their staff is OK. The family is spending the day cleaning and plan to reopen the doors tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nEXXfr4JMA— Jackie Kent (@JackieKentNews) June 9, 2019

