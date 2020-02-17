Police arrest suspect in arson investigation and swat standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — Police arrested a man on Sunday in connection with two separate scenes less than a mile away from each other.

Police arrested 37-year-old Harold Valdez after a nearly three-hour swat standoff at the Sandia Peak Inn on Central near Atrisco.

But it all started early Sunday morning after what police called a domestic incident at his mother’s home just a few blocks away. They said he began damaging his mother’s home and at one point, even tried to start a fire there. But Valdez left before officers arrived.

Police later received a call from the owner of Sandia Peak Inn, where they said Valdez was damaging a room and a vehicle.

“Somebody told me that the customer was crazy and he just threw out all the furniture from the rooms and I just went to him and said slow down and that guy just closed the door, and I called the police,” said Kay Yadav, the owner of Sandia Peak Inn.

Police said detectives obtained an arrest warrant for felony property damages and they had an arrest warrant for a probation violation issued on Sunday.

Valdez barricaded himself in the room and began to flood the room. He eventually came out and surrendered after a couple hours.

Yadav said Valdez damaged the room he was staying in extensively and also damaged two rooms below it due to the flooding. She said the cost to repair those three rooms could cost between $30,000 and $40,000.

Police said Valdez has an extensive criminal history including battery and assault on an officer.

