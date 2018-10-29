Petition to ban plastic bags in Albuquerque gains attention

Plastic bags can be found in almost every store in Albuquerque, but while most people agree they’re not the most environmentally friendly option, the bans have stirred up debate around the country, even up in Santa Fe.

Now one Albuquerque woman has launched an online petition urging everyone to push the city for a ban on plastic shopping bags.

“I think that would be better because they are just everywhere, flying everywhere,” said Eva Vigil.

The petitioner says she feels it’s time Albuquerque gets in on the trend of banning or taxing plastic bags.

“Like in California they charge 10 cents a bag and it’s great,” said Rodney Garley.

In cities like Santa Fe, Seattle and Austin, people must bring their own reusable bags when they shop. Smiths is one of the latest companies to get in on the trend, saying they plan to be plastic bag free by 2025.

“Bringing your own bags would be good yeah,” said Vigil.

In some cities if you forget your own, you get charged for paper bags.

“I just hope they do something good with that 10 cents and put it somewhere useful…you know, maybe to pay for the people to pick up the trash,” said Garley.

The petitioner is hoping the city council will introduce an ordinance to ban the use of plastic bags.

KRQE News 13 asked city councilor Pat Davis what he thinks about the idea.

“It’s probably overdue for us to have this conversation. We can look just up the road to see how long it took Santa Fe and how well their program worked, but I think it’s a good model,” said Councilor Davis.

He says he supports the idea, but it will take time to make it right.

“It’s not something we should do overnight, we should include more voices. But clearly there’s an interest in it, so we should step up and start asking,” said Davis.

The petition was only posted five days ago and already has more than 200 signatures.