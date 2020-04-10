People get creative, stylish with homemade masks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor is encouraging everyone to wear masks when in public and people are having a little fun, even using them as a fashion statement.

While it may be different to wear masks wherever you go, one local tailor says she’s been happy to make people feel comfortable.

“I see it as feeling comfortable in the skin you’re in. Normally it’s you know the clothes that you wear and how you feel wearing them but right now it’s the mask that you’re wearing, do you feel funny wearing it? Or do you feel stylish wearing it? Do you feel like oh yes, I get to put my mask on!” said Rachel Veronica.

Veronica owns Superior Tailoring and Alterations, a small local business and she says she’s been getting many fun requests for masks.

Online, people have also shared their creations, some have gone with a sports theme, others have chosen colorful patterns, and entire families have gotten in on the creativity.

A barista let us snap a shot of his dinosaur mask at the Starbucks on Juan Tabo and I-40, they tell us one of their co-workers made them for all the employees.

“My chiropractor brought me in some handkerchiefs that have American flags, so there’s the blue part on this side and then the red and white on this side. And so I’m going to make a mask like this with the seem here so the blue and white’s here, and the red and white is here,” said Veronica.

Veronica charges a flat rate for her masks, she’s also finishing a stack of almost 200 masks that she’s donating to a hospital.

Looking for some ideas to spruce up your mask, viewers have sent us pictures of their creations. We have a full gallery here.

