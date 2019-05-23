Penguins arrive at BioPark Zoo ahead of new exhibit opening

The penguins have landed. The city announced the long-awaited birds have finally arrived at the BioPark Zoo for the new Penguin Chill exhibit.

“These came in from San Diego of all places, and we’ve got a group of 22 birds. They’re both Gentoo and macaroni species.” Dr. Baird Fleming said. “The bachelor group of kings will be arriving sometime in the next couple of weeks from Orlando, Florida.”

You won’t be able to visit them just yet. BioPark officials were hoping to have them on display by the end of the spring, but now they’re shooting for early July.

They say it can take three weeks to two months for them to acclimate to their new environment.