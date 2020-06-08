Peaceful Black Lives Matter protests continue throughout Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — Sunday was filled with unity and peace as demonstrators led at least two protests across Albuquerque metro area.

Hundreds of people traveled from University and Central to Roosevelt Park. Many eventually signed a petition for Clifton White’s release who organizers said was arrested during Albuquerque’s first protest a week and a half ago.

According to demonstrators, the big message from Sunday was hope. Earlier Sunday evening, New Mexicans gathered for the “Standing Up for Our Children” protest at Civic Plaza. It gave many black youth a chance to give their thoughts on the effort to bring change in the community.

“Being a black father, being a victim of police brutality, I definitely had to come out and show some love and support definitely means a lot,” said Michael Bradford.

Several streets throughout downtown Albuquerque were closed Sunday, and protests wrapped up around 9 pm.

A spokesperson with APD said Sunday’s protests remained peaceful.