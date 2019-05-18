Overlapping events causing traffic nightmare near The Pit

It’s a traffic nightmare at The Pit.

A rare weekend with thousands of people all heading to the area for five major events: the Ty Murray Invitational, Isotopes games, and state high school baseball, softball and track championships.

Officials with Isotopes Park and the NMAA say they’ve never seen this many events overlap, but say they were prepared.

“There’s going to be a lot of people in a small circumference there,” said Bo Wagner with the Ty Murray Invitational.

The Avenida Cesar Chavez and University intersection could see the mother of all traffic jams this weekend.

The Ty Murray Professional Bullriding Invitational is expected to draw up to 30,000 people over three days at Dream Style Arena.

Across the street, the Isotopes will be playing Friday night and Saturday, where an average 8,000 fans attend games.

On top of that, families from across the state are in town to watch the state baseball and softball championships at the Santa Ana Star Field, and state track at the track and field complex. The NMAA says this has never happened before.

“No, not like this. We’ve definitely had circumstances where Isotopes is playing while we’ve got our state baseball and track going on as well,” said Dusty Young with the NMAA.

In the past, the Ty Murray Invitational has been held in March, but a scheduling conflict forced them to push it back to May. People planning to go to the PBR say they’re a little nervous.

“Probably just a lot of traffic, especially with the track meet and state baseball, so we’ll just try to get here as early as possible,” said Gualterio Quintana.

Friday afternoon, event staff was getting ready, blocking off parking lots with flags, signs and cones hoping to cut back on congestion and confusion.

“There’s plenty of parking in the area…the football stadium with the capacity they have, there will not be that many people between The Pit and Isotopes Park,” said John Traub, the General Manager of Isotopes.

Carpool parking for the Isotopes game has been extended north of the field, and east of the football stadium. Any parking for the PBR will be $20 dollars a car in the lots surrounding The Pit.

If you’re heading to the state championships, the NMAA has their own designated lots south of the baseball field and east of the football field. Those are free.

The city is pausing construction on westbound Avenida Cesar Chavez through the weekend.