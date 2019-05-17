Outpost Ice Arena gets a new look

Major progress is happening in the new home of the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

For the first time in a decade, the Outpost Ice Arena is getting new ice. It features the logo for the new junior hockey league team coming to the state. The New Mexico Ice Wolves are an expansion team in the North American Hockey League.

The owner says the $2 million renovation project features a new kitchen and pro shop, and he hopes it will attract top-notch talent to the team.

“Other places around the country would kill to have a place like this to skate and train and come to lunch and dinner,” Outpost Ice Arena owner Stan Hubbard said.

The ice rink opens to the public this Sunday. The public is invited to skate on the new logo.

The Ice Wolves are expeced to play their first season at the Outpost in the fall of 2019.

