Out-of-state students move into UNM dorms

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — It wasn’t the hustle and bustle you’d expect for move-in weekend at the University of New Mexico. Out-of-state students moved into their dorms early so they could get a head start on their 14-day quarantine mandated by the state.

Students were required to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-safe practices. Students KRQE spoke with were grateful to be moving in.

“It makes me feel really lucky and really fortunate because a lot of my friends killed themselves to go to schools out of state, like MIT and Berkley and they can’t move in on the first day of school,” said Kenya Thomas. “So it makes me feel really fortunate as a student that I’m able to go to school or to move in my dorm.”

Since Friday, each out-of-state student had to schedule an appointment to move in. They checked in through a drive-up process. That’s where students were able to pick up their room and mailbox keys, parking permit and UNM housing kit. Students were only allowed one move-in helper with them while they were in the dorms.

KRQE spoke with one family from Austin, Texas moving in their freshman. They told KRQE they appreciate unm’s safety measures.

“The school went out of their way to provide some of those keyring touch things, hand sanitizer, paper towels and sanitizing,” said the Wheeler family. “Digital thermometers, they’re very well prepared here at UNM, and that makes it easier for us to leave him here knowing that the schools thought a lot about that stuff too.”

UNM assigned one student per room in the dorms this fall. Living alone in a two-person dorm will not cost students more money. However, those who select the two-person dorm might be assigned a roommate later in the semester if the state health situation improves.

In-state students will be allowed to move in starting Thursday, with hybrid online and in-person classes set to begin on August 17th.

Out-of-state students at New Mexico State can also start moving in this week. In-state students will be able to move-in starting Friday.