Out-of-state student-athletes at Luna Community College find new housing during pandemic

LAS VEGAS, NM (KRQE) — Some student-athletes at a northern New Mexico college have a last-minute change of plans for housing this year due to the pandemic.

Many Luna Community College student athletes typically stay in the dorms at New Mexico Highlands University. But they found out last week, there’s no room for them right now because of new Covid-safe requirements.

NMHU said that social distancing protocols limit their dorm capacity to one student per room, and that they couldn’t get all rooms open in time for LCC students. They add that any LCC student who paid a deposit or an application fee for housing will be reimbursed.

In the meantime, Luna officials said starting Sunday they’re currently housing 18 out-of-state LCC athletes at the Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas. They’ll have to quarantine there for 14 days to comply with the governor’s health order, since they arrived in New Mexico over the weekend. One wing is for softball players and the other is for the baseball players.

Luna officials said they’re paying for each student-athlete’s room and meals to make sure the process goes smoothly.

“We will make sure everyone is taken care of,” said Jesse Gallegos, the public information coordinator with LCC. “We are happy that Luna has a close relationship with community partners and we are happy to be working together to achieve mutual support.”

LCC in-state student athletes are currently staying at home. Officials with the college said as of now, the baseball and softball seasons are still scheduled to happen in the spring. But that could change.

It’s still unclear where Luna’s out-of-state student-athletes will stay after their quarantine. LCC classes start Monday and they are running on a hybrid schedule with both online and in-person classes.