OSHA cites nursing home for delayed coronavirus reporting

FILE – In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo, Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, testifies before a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections hearing examining the federal government’s actions to protect workers from the coronavirus, on Capitol Hill in Washington. OSHA said Friday, May 29 that it had issued its first citation in the U.S. related to the coronavirus outbreak: against a Georgia nursing home that delayed reporting the hospitalization of six infected workers. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The federal government has cited a Georgia nursing home for taking longer than 24 hours to report that six workers had been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Friday that it’s the agency’s first citation for a workplace safety violation related to COVID-19.

The agency proposed a fine of $6,500 for a violation it concluded was “other than serious.” The nursing home’s administrator, Katy Callaway, said she had not received the citation and declined to comment.