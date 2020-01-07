Ongoing Rio Bravo Bridge construction frustrates drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Drivers are fed up and looking for answers when it comes to what’s going on with the construction on the Rio Bravo Bridge.

Since December 20, one of the two eastbound lanes has been closed. While there appears to be no one working on the project, officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) said that’s because crews are working on the underside of the bridge.

The state said the lane closure is to ensure there’s not too much weight on the bridge during the construction.

“It just couldn’t hold the full capacity, so we wanted to make sure to keep some of the weight off of that until we were able to remedy the areas needed for bridge maintenance,” said Kimberly Gallegos, Public Information Officer with NMDOT.

She said on January 13, NMDOT will close the eastbound lanes completely during construction. That construction is expected to last three weeks.

