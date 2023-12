ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured near Central Ave. and Tingley Dr. Tuesday night.

APD says around 9:45 p.m. officers were alerted to the shooting that injured the passenger of a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital critically injured. APD says its homicide unit was called to investigate the shooting due to the severity of the injuries. No other details have been released.