One dead after officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex near Louisiana and Gibson Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed the shooting took place at the Sandia Apartments, with the suspect shot in the parking lot.

APD had a large crime scene taped off as they investigate what unfolded.

Neighbors say it was a hectic turn of events when officers shot and killed the man in the complex parking lot. Police say it all started with a call from inside the complex.

“The original call was a shots fired call from two individual’s inside of this apartment complex,” said Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik. “They heard multiple shots being fired inside of the complex and that’s why the officers responded to the scene.”

As for what happened after officers got on scene, they couldn’t release that information. APD says they are still interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video to gather clues and figure out what exactly happened.

KRQE News 13 did speak with a neighbor who says he saw the whole incident unfold while he was out walking his dog.

Oscar Abreu says a man he did not recognize fired a shot at officers.

“He fired a shot because when I turned around to look, he had the gun down, hanging onto it and that’s when I looked,” Abreu said. “Then, I heard someone saying to put down your weapon and to get down.”

Abreu went on to say that officers told the man with the gun to surrender multiple times but that he did not listen.

He said about half a dozen officers started closing in on the suspect when he saw police fire multiple rounds at him.

Another neighbor tells us she believes the shooting stemmed from an argument that started inside the complex.

“I did know that the girlfriend was fighting with him previously in an apartment, you could hear her screaming ‘Put the gun down! Put the gun down!’ and from there all I heard was the shots,” explained Marylynn Weston who lives at the complex. “I ran back with enough time to see him fall down to his face.”

APD did confirm at least one of officers fired shots at the suspect and has since been placed on administrative leave. Police have yet to identify the dead suspect.

They’re not searching for any other suspects at this time.

This is the department’s sixth officer-involved shooting of the year.