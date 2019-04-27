One Albuquerque t-shirt release to support APD

This weekend, the city of Albuquerque is inviting the public to sport their support for the Albuquerque Public Department.

This Sunday, the city is hosting a release party in honor of their new Albuquerque Police Department One Albuquerque t-shirts at the Canteen Brewhouse on Aztec. They say the shirts are a way to thread the community together.

“We’re just trying to bring the community together with some of the departments that work here at the city and go home every day as city residents,” Carlos Contreras, CABQ Director of Innovation and Marketing, said.

