Old Town makes list of friendliest neighborhoods

Did you know one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the United States is right here in New Mexico?

National Geographic Traveler has put Albuquerque’s Old Town on the list of 28. It highlights the rose-gold adobe buildings, the San Felipe de Neri church, the souvenir shops, restaurants, cuisine and culture.

The list looked at things like walkability, public spaces and prevalence of public spaces like cafes and restaurants. It also looked at the neighborhood’s presence on social media and perception.

Other cities to make the list include Back Bay in Boston, Waikiki in Honolulu, Ukrainian Village in Chicago and Capitol Hill in Seattle.