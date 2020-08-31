Old Town businesses get boost from updated health order

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — An iconic part of Albuquerque was bustling this weekend with diners and shoppers. It’s a big change for many local businesses. Businesses in Old Town told KRQEthat until now, it’s been more like a ghost town. But now, they believe that could be changing because of the new health order.

“This weekend I would say that it almost seemed like it was back to 100 percent normal, I had new customers that had come in that had never been in before,” said Trudy Collins-Cervantes, the owner of Wild Rose.

But shop owners we spoke with say the recent surge in people hasn’t been the case for the last several months due to the pandemic, with some businesses even closing down for good.

“Several stores are gone, and they’re not coming back, and it was very sad,” said Collins-Cervantes.

However, owners said things are picking up.They believe the recent uptick in customers is because it’s the first time in more than a month restaurants can offer dine-in services at 25-percent capacity. Nearby shop owners said that’s benefiting their business, too.

“We love the dine-in because we’re just right down the street from some great restaurants and when people, a lot of the time they can’t even get a table so they come and shop with us while they’re waiting,” said Liz Kingswood, the owner Whimsy Tea & Gifts.

As the state continues to slowly reopen, shop owners hope people return safely to take in the sights and sounds of old town.

“Come and shop, it’s great, we love Old Town and Old Town loves you,” said Kingswood.

Under the public health order retailers can welcome customers at 25 percent capacity. All employees and customers are required to wear masks. Retailers in the state that couldn’t operate curbside were shut down for about two months until they got the go-ahead to reopen at 25 percent in mid-May.