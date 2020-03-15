Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2019 profits drop 20% to $88.2B

A trader walks at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Regional stock markets were down, reflecting investor concerns and nerves felt globally as oil prices plunge and tourism revenue is eroded by the virus. The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially designated the outbreak a “pandemic.” (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Saudi Aramco, the state-run oil giant, says its net income dropped by $22.9 billion to $88.2 billion in 2019.

The oil firm formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. made the announcement in yearly results announced on Sunday.

The results come as Aramco now trades a sliver of its worth on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange.

It marks a new turn for the oil company, which previously remained a private company that as such didn’t need to announce results.

International benchmark Brent crude traded over $33 a barrel on Sunday, with analysts worried the price could further drop.