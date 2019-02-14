Ohio troopers seize more than four pounds of cocaine hidden in boxes of Lunchables

(WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized nearly two kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop in Wood County earlier this month.

On February 5, 2019, troopers stopped a rented 2018 Ford F-150 with Florida registration for speed and unsafe lane change violations on the Ohio Turnpike.

The patrol said that ‘criminal indicators’ were observed and the driver was asked to leave the vehicle. Troopers patted down the driver and found a loaded .380 handgun.

A search of the vehicle yielded two bundles of cocaine, each concealed inside a Lunchables box.

The driver, Nelson Lopez III, 21, and passenger, Nelson Lopez Jr., 41, both of Zephyrhills, Fla., were incarcerated in the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.