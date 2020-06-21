Officials: Race track closures could lead to more street speeding

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — Even though more race tracks in New Mexico are starting to get the green light to reopen, some believe the thrill of the race has led to an uptick in speeding on streets.

It’s usually one of the loudest places in Albuquerque, but now Sandia Speedway is quiet as it prepares to reopen.

“We’re all in this together, the racers have to follow the guidelines, they have to pre register, they have to wear the mask, like or dislike that’s what it takes to open our track,” said Charlie Fegan, the president of Sandia Speedway.

Fegan said they got the green light from the governor a couple weeks ago to reopen. But said they still have several miles to go to make up what they lost these last couple months.

“We’re down about 99 percent from last year,” said Fegan. “We’ve done nothing but bleed.”

He believes there’s no better feeling than getting behind the wheel and speeding around a track. But said unfortunately, some people are trying to get that feeling back on the streets of Albuquerque, while the tracks are closed.

KRQE crews caught speeders Sunday afternoon on Central Avenue in downtown and near Tramway and Montgomery. Which is causing frustration for people who live nearby.

“I hear their RPMs getting so loud and I say how fast are they going, and they’re stop lights,” said Tom Baumgartel. “I worry about serious crashes.”

Fegan said not all of the people speeding throughout the metro are racers of course. But said Sandia Speedway has a lot of programs geared toward folks itching to get behind the wheel. Which he said should be starting up again in the coming weeks.

“We do lots of kid programs, we do lots of programs to keep the teenagers and the young 20 year olds and stuff off the streets from drag racing.”

Sandia Speedway plans on having a racing event this upcoming Saturday, without fans in the stands. Fegan is optimistic that other tracks throughout the state will begin reopening within the next couple of weeks.

KRQE asked APD if they’ve seen more speeding or drag racing during the pandemic. An APD spokesperson said they could not provide KRQE with any information on Sunday.