Officials investigate fire at Albuquerque Rail Yards

A massive fire that spread across three buildings at the historic Rail Yards is under now control as the focus moves to determining what or who caused it.

Officials say a person was seen running from the building after the fire exploded, and burning wooden pallets were found inside one of the buildings, but firefighters are still investigating if that’s what caused the fire.

The call came in around 2:37 p.m.

Fire officials say a large portion of the roof burned. They say they were able to put out the fire inside, but it took crews around two hours to get the part of the roof that caught fire under control.

They said many of the wooden items inside were soaking in oil fluid from railroading days.

Fire officials said 20 units were on scene including two ladders spraying water inside. They explained that getting water into the building was challenging for crews on scene.

“It was a difficult fight for these firefighters because there’s not a lot of access, with the buildings and the way they’re constructed, of course the fences…and the water supply issues that we have,” AFD Chief Paul Dow said.

The Rail Yards have quickly become a popular spot for the film industry. Just last week the area was a base camp for a movie. Sara Roybal, is working as a makeup artist.

“A lot of us right now in the film industry are pretty upset about this,” Roybal said. “It’s kind of heartbreaking because we spend a lot of time here as film people.”

Officials said the nearby Wheels Museum wasn’t damaged. The building used for the Rail Yard Market is also fine, and will open in two weeks for the public as planned.

Photos: Rail Yards Fire

(App users click here to view gallery)