Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Broadway and Anderson Ave. and Broadway Blvd. in southeast Albuquerque. Details are limited at this time.
This is the second day in a row that Albuquerque has had an officer-involved shooting following the shooting in the area of Juan Tabo north of Lomas that injured four police officers. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.