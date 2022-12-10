ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team’s win streak continues. The Lobos improved to 9-0 on Saturday thanks to a 94-76 win over UTSA on Saturday.

Four of the five starters wearing cherry and silver finished the game in double figures, including 24 from Morris Udeze, 21 from Jaelen House and 18 from Jamal Mashburn Jr. In total, the team shot 50% from the field and got to the free throw line a whopping 46 times.

“We are playing terrific offensive basketball,” said coach Pitino. “We are efficient, we are unselfish, we are executing in the half court very, very well.”

This marks the Lobos first 9-0 start since the 2012-2013 season and New Mexico is now one of nine remaining unbeaten teams in the country.

Up next for UNM is a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada for the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The Lobos play San Francisco on Monday with a 9:30 p.m. tipoff.