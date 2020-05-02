NY nursing home reports 98 deaths linked to coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Isabella Geriatric Center is shown Friday, May 1, 2020, in New York. The nursing home says nearly 100 of its residents have died from confirmed or suspected cases the novel coronavirus. It is among the hardest hit nursing homes in the state, with 46 confirmed fatalities and an additional 52 deaths of people suspected to have the virus. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York City nursing home says nearly 100 of its residents have died from confirmed or suspected cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan is among the hardest hit nursing homes in the state, with 46 confirmed fatalities and an additional 52 deaths of people suspected to have the virus.

The nursing home said it had to order a refrigerator truck because funeral homes have been taking days to pick up the deceased.

The nursing home said it struggled to secure testing during the early part of the pandemic. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the death toll “horrifying.”

