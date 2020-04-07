Number of DWI citations dramatically drop due to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drunk driving is a problem in our state but with people staying home now because of the coronavirus, are police seeing a drop in DWIs?

A State police spokesperson said he was shocked to see that the numbers of DWIs is half of what it was this time last year.

“I’m going to start over,” said Jon “Bones” Jones in a police lapel recording. “I have ADD, I get punched in the head for a living.”

Well-known MMA fighter Jones is one of the many New Mexicans who received a DWI citation last month. According to state police, in March, state police only gave out 96 DWIs. It’s a dramatic difference compared to March 2019 when NMSP handed out 209 DWI tickets across the state.

Police said there are fewer drunk drivers this year because bars and restaurants are closed due to the coronavirus.

“We’re still out there,” said NMSP Officer Ray Wilson. “Our officers are patrolling out on the streets 24 hours a day. The numbers haven’t dropped due to a lack of being out there. Our officers are still out there.”

Bernalillo County had the highest numbers of DWIs in both 2019 and 2020 and San Juan County had the fewest both this year and last.

With the governor extending that stay-at-home order until the end of April, there’s a good chance those DWI numbers could drop even lower.

