Notable New Mexican Phil Maloof dies after contracting COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus pandemic has complicated just about every aspect of our lives and that includes people who are co-parenting during the crisis. Parents who are co-parenting or separated have been calling local lawyers for advice about time-sharing and visitation.

"The exchanges typically happen in more public places or at one of the parent houses," said PBWS Lawyer Wesley Enns. "So its become, you don't know what the other parent or other party has been doing or where they've been going. Have they been following the procedures? So you have that level of trust that is really bending right now because you have to focus on your children's health."