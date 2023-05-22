ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The northbound on-ramp at I-25 and Rio Bravo is closed due to an accident. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene of the crash. They say no major injuries are reported, but the ramp is closed.
KRQE File
KRQE File
by: Isaac Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The northbound on-ramp at I-25 and Rio Bravo is closed due to an accident. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene of the crash. They say no major injuries are reported, but the ramp is closed.