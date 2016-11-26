Nob Hill businesses push forward despite suspicious fires, vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Broken glass and bullet holes are what’s left behind at the Starbucks on Central Avenue. One of three Starbucks locations targeted in the city early Friday morning.

A Starbucks on Lomas, and another on Gibson also suffered major damage from vandals that broke into the coffee shops. Albuquerque police have released a photo of the suspect, but the FBI has now taken over the investigation.

This is just the latest in a series of suspicious events in Nob Hill in recent days. A fire left devastating damage at The Carlisle, a new building full of condos that was expected to open next month.

A pro-life ministry was also the victim of a damaging fire on San Mateo.

“I just thought, more of the same,” said a man who works at Red Wings, looking at the scene outside the Starbucks on Central early Friday morning.

Many people in Nob Hill are fed up with the recent events, especially with the neighborhood already facing challenges from the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

“We had the fire two blocks down the street last week, that’s all blocked off and then this,” said the Red Wings employee.

But plenty of shop owners in Nob Hill are trying to stay optimistic as they gear up for the holidays.

“We just are not letting anything get us down,” said Michele Schuch the owner of Schushop on Carlisle.

Schuch’s business looks onto The Carlisle project that was burned to a crisp.

“My business is my livelihood, so I look at it like, I don’t have a choice, I’m not going to complain, I try to remain positive,” said Schuch.

The staff at Ooh Aah in Nob Hill said what keeps them going, “Honestly, it’s our customers,” said Dallas Ulibarri, the store’s manager. She said the fires and the vandalism is something they’ll move past.

“When ART started, we had customers come in and they would say, ‘we’re coming because we wanna see you survive everything that’s happening in the neighborhood,” said Ulibarri.

But, no matter what, Ulibariri said as a business and a community, they know they’ll be okay.

“I think it takes a lot for this neighborhood to get knocked down.”