Nob Hill bike lane turns into unofficial unicycle lane

There are many ways to get around Albuquerque—by bus, foot, and bicycle to name a few, but what about unicycling?

Monte Vista Boulevard in Nob Hill sees some heavy traffic from time to time. You’ll even catch an occasional bicyclist pass by. The city re-striped the bike lanes in the area two years ago, making the parking, driving and bike areas stand out.

“It’s pretty well painted,” said local Earl Miller. “I mean, they just didn’t paint all of it.”

One spot really stands out. “Yeah, what happened there,” asked bicyclist Nash Jones. “But it’s kind of cool.”

One of the bike lane’s street signage is missing a front wheel.

“No I have not seen that before,” said bicyclist Steve Bishop.

“Kind of funny,” said Miller. “It’s pretty funny. I’ve noticed that a million times and just never even paid attention to it, you know what I mean, like, I’ve seen it and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s kind of an odd thing.'”

Locals and bicyclists who KRQE News 13 spoke with had a good laugh about it, saying it’s Albuquerque’s unofficial unicycle lane.

“Maybe there are some unicyclists who need to use the bike lane as well, so it could be a unicycle lane, why not?” said Jones.

“I’ve yet to see a unicyclist,” said Miller. “Lots of bicyclists, but no unicyclists.”

Some people said it doesn’t matter what signage the route is marked with, just as long as everyone stays in their lane.

“The markings to keep the cars out of the way are really all that matters to me,” said bicyclist Nicholas Freymueller.

“I like it, they should keep it,” said Miller.

“I think keep it,” said Jones. “Maybe the cyclist stick figure could be juggling or have a clown nose, I don’t know.”

“Yeah, I definitely want to keep it,” said Bishop. “We need more unicycle awareness in Albuquerque.”

The city said when it did re-stripe these bike lanes two years ago, the full image of the bicycle was there and don’t know when that front wheel came off. Although some people said they want to keep the ‘unicycle’ lane, the city said it will be fixing it.

The city encourages people if they see wrong signage to call 311.