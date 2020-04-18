No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Trump recovery effort

Medical firm staff work in a lab on coronavirus testing kits just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 11, 2020. A medical firm outside west of Tehran launched the production line of serology-based test kits that can discover whether a person has ever been exposed to the novel coronavirus or suffered from the COVID-19 disease and recovered or not. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The debate over testing is still going strong, even as the United States tries to move past the shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The country is struggling to test enough people for the coronavirus so officials can track and control the spread of the disease.

That’s a crucial first step to reopening parts of the economy, as President Donald Trump is pushing to do by May 1.

Trump’s plan hinges on a downward trajectory of positive tests. It’s been more than a month since he said “anybody who wants a test, can get a test.”

Today, the reality on the ground is much different