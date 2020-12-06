NMSU professor directs film slated for international release

LAS CRUCES, NM (KRQE) — A film directed by a New Mexico State University professor is slated to get an international release next spring. “Walking with Herb” was filmed in Las Cruces and is headlined by an academy award winner and a comedic legend.

“Walking with Herb” directed and produced by New Mexico State University professor Ross Marks is set to hit theaters around the world in March.

The homegrown film was based on a book written by New Mexico State University alumnus Joe Bullock and will be starring some familiar faces.

“Edward James Olmos was our first choice and he said yes, so that almost never happens,” said Marks. And then our next choice was George Lopez, he was our first choice for the role of Herb and he said yes. So I knew right away we had a special project.”

It’s a story about faith, following a banker played by Olmos whose encounter with god inspires him to play in a golf tournament, guided by a motorcycle-riding angel named Herb, played by Lopez. Marks said one of the best parts of filming was being with the crew that came with it. The majority of the production was made up of NMSU alumni, students and Las Cruces residents.

“The entire film, not only was it shot in Las Cruces, it was born and bred and financed in Las Cruces,” said Marks. “It’s a tribute to the community of Las Cruces, it created a lot of jobs and the film takes place in Las Cruces.”

Marks is hopeful this film puts Las Cruces on the map as a viable place to shoot movies in New Mexico.

“So what I really think is when other people see the film they’re going to say I want to get down there, I want to visit, I want to live there and for filmmakers, I want to make a movie in Las Cruces,” said Marks.

Marks said he has some other projects in the works in Las Cruces, including a tv series starring George Lopez.