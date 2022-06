ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say 77-year-old James Stone died following a crash with an Alamogordo police SUV in Alamogordo Wednesday. According to investigators, Stone pulled out of a driveway in front of the officer and got t-boned by the officer’s SUV. Stone died at the hospital.

The officer and a dispatcher in the car suffered minor injuries. State Police say they found alcohol bottles in Stone’s car but are still investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash.