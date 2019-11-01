NMDOT plans to build new bridge across Rio Grande in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, NM (KRQE) – The bridge over the river in Los Lunas needs to be replaced because the New Mexico Department of Transportation believes it isn’t up to safety standards.

Thousands of people drive on the Highway 6 bridge in Los Lunas every day. Officials with NMDOT said the bridge is 45 years old and is now classified as structurally deficient. They said the foundation and girders underneath the bridge are wearing and it’s time for a new one.

“A more sturdy bridge and just a way in and out of the city to get them where they’re going in a more timely manner,” said Kimberly Gallegos with NMDOT. “That bridge is pretty dated that’s out there right now, so this will be something that will last for years to come. “

Gallegos said they will build the new bridge right next to the old one so people can continue to get across the river. The new bridge will be curved and will also include utility improvements and ADA compliant ramps.

Gallegos said construction should begin on Monday, Nov. 11, and drivers should expect lane closures and delays beginning in December.

Construction is expected to last through spring 2021. Gallegos said the cost of the project is estimated at $18 million, which comes from federal and state funds.