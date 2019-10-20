ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – New Mexico is United as the states first USL team has punched its ticket into the playoffs in a final score of 2-0 at Isotopes Park on Saturday.

It’s a dramatic win because they needed a victory to move on, but they also needed a loss or a draw from LA Galaxy 2 or San Antonio.

San Antonio ended in a draw with Colorado Springs.

It’s a Cinderella season as this expansion team set a record right away with 3 wins and 4 draws, the longest start for a team without a loss in USL history.

They then made a spectacular run in the U.S. Open Cup.

Now, the United move on to play Sacramento in the playoffs.

United players had a simple message for fans and the state after Saturday’s win.

“It means everything! We knew what we were fighting for! We love these people and we just want to show our appreciation for them!”

“That was for New Mexico. That was for Albuquerque. We’re going to keep it going. That’s just the beginning baby.”