NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United garnered their 12th draw of the season on Sunday afternoon, ending in a 3-3 tie with San Diego Loyal.

“You know, a really good point from us no doubt about that, but I am disappointed just in the way we defended set pieces because I thought defensively we were monsters all night, but saying that its a really big positive from us man and I am so excited for Wednesday to be at home and to get 3 points there and keep pushing forward”, said NM United Head Coach Zach Prince.

Netting three goals is nice, but this loss does drop NM United to 8th place in the Western Conference Standings, which is one spot out of a playoff position, but while they are in 8th they are still in the hunt to possibly host a playoff game. NM United has one match in hand on every team ahead of them.

NM United has two matches remaining in the regular season and up first is LA Galaxy II on Wednesday in Albuquerque, that game will start at 7pm.