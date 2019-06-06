Nintendo Switch Road Trip to make a stop at New Mexico State Fair

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 13: Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017. Launching in March 3, 2017, Nintendo Switch combines the power of a home console with the mobility of a handheld. […]

The Nintendo Switch Road Trip tour will be traveling across America, bringing gamers demos of the console’s hottest games and is making a stop in Albuquerque this summer.

The tour will be visiting 14 locations, making its way to the State Fairgrounds Friday, September 6 through Sunday, September 8. Various Nintendo Switch games will be available to play at the event including Super Mario Maker 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Super Mario Party.

The event will also include photo opportunities, Nintendo-themed challenges, and special Target discount coupons while supplies last. Nintendo account users can also check in to the event on the my.nintendo.com using a special My Nintendo QE Code to receive a free gift.