KRQE Newsfeed: APD wife, Livestock drug, Record heat, Gateway accommodations, Art workshops

Tuesday Trending Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] ‘I am now your worst nightmare’: Wife of APD officer addresses mayor, police chief – The wife of an Albuquerque police officer badly injured in a shooting is speaking out against the mayor and police chief. Tryna Verbeck is the wife of Officer Mario Verbeck, who was shot above his bullet vest, after confronting a robbery suspect last month near Juan Tabo and Lomas. She blamed the Albuquerque Police Department’s short staffing on the current leadership. In a statement, Police Chief Harold Medina acknowledged APD not being fully staffed for a number of reasons like retirements, anti-police protests, and challenges from the pandemic.

[2] Some New Mexicans turn to livestock drug to treat, prevent coronavirus – The state’s poison center says they’ve seen an increase in New Mexicans statewide taking the livestock deworming drug, Ivermectin, to treat COVID. The University of New Mexico’s poison center says they’ve received at least 14 calls this year compared to just six the year before. New Mexico’s poison center says some people are straightforward about why they’re taking it, saying they’re using the drug to prevent or treat COVID. Health officials say large doses of the drug can be dangerous, even deadly for people.

[3] Record heat grips New Mexico, with a few chances for storms – It is going to be another hot day, with highs in the 90s for most of the state. Skies will be sunny from start to finish for all, aside from south-central New Mexico. Storms will pop up in the Sacramento and Guadalupe mountains Tuesday afternoon, moving southwest off of the high terrain.

[4] City officials share possible capacity for Gateway Center – The city of Albuquerque is now getting a better idea of how many people the Gateway Homeless Shelter will accommodate. The numbers are not final, but the city says they’re expecting the Gateway Center to house up to 100 people and 25 families. In a recently released operating plan, the city said people at the center will be referred by police, first responders, and hospitals, and will be admitted around the clock with 24/7 security. In two weeks, the city is scheduled to hold a hearing to get a “conditional use” permit for the project.

[5] Family art workshops return to the Albuquerque Museum – The Albuquerque Museum is bringing back weekly family events. Starting Saturday, family art workshops are making a return and will be held outdoors in the amphitheater. Each weekend this month, there will be a different theme using different mediums. The first project will be “autumn banners” inspired by the changing seasons. All materials will be supplied and the price of workshops is included in the admission fee.