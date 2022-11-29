Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Lawmakers hear from CYFD leaders – State lawmakers heard from CYFD leaders about their progress improving conditions for children in their care. The secretary of the department said they are working on changes, but they need more time. A class action lawsuit alleged children in CYFD custody were not getting adequate care and not being placed in appropriate homes. The department pledged better pay to attract more staff and more placements in qualified in-state families.

[2] Police officer alleging APD retaliation within department – An Albuquerque police officer is suing the department, claiming they’ve made life rough for him after he came forward with a complaint about inappropriate behavior by one of his bosses. The lawsuit claims after reporting an inappropriate relationship between an officer and sergeant in 2020, Officer Jonathan Sanchez was punished. APD says they won’t comment on pending lawsuits.

[3] Severe wind across New Mexico – Wind advisories are in effect for most of eastern New Mexico and the west high terrain, where winds will gust up to 40-55 mph. The Metro and lower Rio Grande Valley are not under an advisory, but winds will gust between 30-40 mph. Winds will peak during the afternoon, and calm down overnight into Wednesday.

[4] ABQ saw more domestic violence calls on Thanksgiving than it has in a decade – This Thanksgiving, Albuquerque had more than 200 domestic violence calls, according to APD. Tha’s more than the holiday has seen in a decade. APD Chief Medina says the increasing domestic violence calls put a strain on the department and they’re looking at giving extra training to field officers to better respond since they do not have a dedicated domestic violence unit.

[5] KRQE Weather Academy visits Rio Grande Academy – Another group of students is now KRQE Weather Academy certified thanks to the pros at KRQE. Meteorologists Erica Meyer and Zoe Mintz were at Rio Grande Academy of Arts for a lesson on weather. They also answered kids’ questions. At the end of the day, kids were given a certificate, compass, and thermometer.